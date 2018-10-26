Gwadar port turning Pakistan into trade hub: Lawmaker

Islamabad, Oct 30 (IANS) A top Pakistani lawmaker has said that the country was turning into a regional and international trade hub due to the strategically located Gwadar deep sea port in Balochistan province.

Addressing an inaugural session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly’s Standing Committee on Political Affairs in Gwadar on Monday, Pakistan Senate Chair Sadiq Sanjrani said that Gwadar is helping to strike down the negative impression created about the area, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Bringing Balochistan and Gwadar into the national mainstream development is part of our agenda,” Sanjrani said, adding that Balochistan is rich in mineral resources and their exploration and development can change the face of not only Pakistan, but the entire region.

Lauding the potential of Gwadar, he said that the port was being developed as a sea and land route not only between regions but also continents.

He also urged for greater teamwork amongst the Asian countries to realise the dream of a socially, economically and culturally integrated Asia.

Sanjrani said the capacity of desalination plant to provide drinking water to the residents has been enhanced to 2.5 million gallons, and three more desalination plants will be set up in the city to increase this capacity to 5 million gallons.

The Gwadar port is a prominent part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It became operational in November 2016.

