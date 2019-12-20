Gwalior varsity terms revolutionaries as terrorists

Bhopal/Gwalior, Dec 27 (IANS) Higher education minister Jitu Patwari has ordered a probe after Jiwaji University in Gwalior called revolutionaries terrorists in one of its question papers.

A question of the third semester of MA in Political Philosophy-III: Modern Indian Political Thought read: Describe the activities of the revolutionary terrorists. What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?

The state government took the matter seriously and higher education minister Jitu Patwari ordered a probe into it. Patwari asked the Primary Secretary (Higher Education) to submit a report in three days and take strict action against the guilty.

Taking to Twitter, BJP state vice-president Vijesh Lunawat launched an attack on the Congress government. He tweeted: “Revolutionaries are still considered to be terrorists in MP. This reveals that the roots of Congress are attached to the Britishers.”

