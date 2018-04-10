Gwen Dias to release ‘Legacy’ on April 15

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Singer Gwen Dias is set to release her debut single “Legacy” on April 15 from her album “Gwen And The Groove”.

She has also sung alongside music directors and singers like A.R Rahman, Amit Trivedi, Sunidhi Chauhan on television shows like “MTV Unplugged” and “Coke studio”. Dias has earlier been a part of a number of ad jingles for various brands.

“My journey of music has come full circle through my first album ‘Gwen And The Groove’. My first single legacy is a soul searching song, that questions a way to be remembered and the fear of being forgotten that inevitably grips everyone,” Dias said in a statement.

“Legacy” is the journey of a search for a way to be remembered and the fear of being forgotten that inevitably grips everyone.

–IANS

ks/sug