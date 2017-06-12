Gwyneth Paltrow forms ‘dream girl band’

Los Angeles, June 13 (IANS) Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has came up with a “dream girl band” consisting of actress Cameron Diaz and designers Nicole Richie and Tory Burch.

Paltrow promoted girl power over the weekend at her “In Goop Health” event with a handful of celebrity friends.

The 44-year-old actress shared a backstage photo of herself with Diaz, Richie and Burch, with lavalier mics before their group talk, reports etonline.com.

“Dream girl band Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Tory Burch,” Paltrow captioned the selfie.

The ladies spoke about health and fitness during the talk.

–IANS

nn/sug