Gwyneth Paltrow in early stages of menopause

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Gwyneth Paltrow says she has started the early stages of menopause at 46, with mood swings so bad she finds herself “suddenly furious for no reason”.

The Oscar-winning actress said she had begun to notice big changes to her body and mind since entering perimenopause, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She spoke about it in an online video for her lifestyle company Goop, which is selling a range of supplements said to help menopausal women.

The mother-of-two, who recently married television producer Brad Falchuk after having divorced Coldplay’s Chris Martin in 2016, revealed that she was already feeling changes in her body, including sweating and hormonal changes.

“When you get into perimenopause you notice a lot of changes. I can feel hormonal shifts happening, the moods, you’re all of a sudden furious for no reason,” she said.

According to Paltrow, the society needs to change how it views the process.

“Menopause gets a really bad rap and needs a bit of rebranding. I remember when my mother went through menopause and it was such a big deal and I think there was grief around it for her and all these emotions.

“I don’t think we have in society a great example of an aspirational menopausal woman.”

Perimenopause, also known as menopause transition, begins several years before menopause. During that time, the ovaries gradually make less oestrogen until it stops releasing eggs entirely.

–IANS

nv/rb