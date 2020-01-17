Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband helped her through drug trip

Los Angeles, Jan 18 (IANS) Gwyneth Paltrow relied on her husband Brad Falchuck to help her through her “emotional” MDMA trip, after she took the drug whilst on vacation with Falchuck in Mexico.

“I never thought of MDMA as a psychedelic and when I took it, I didn’t hallucinate,” Paltrow said.

She added: “It wasn’t a rave, it was actually very, very emotional and I was with my then-boyfriend, who’s now my husband, and he’s a very empathetic, very profoundly wise person and he was able to help me through it.”

Paltrow is thinking of using the drug for “therapy” purposes, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added in the first episode of her new Netflix series “The Goop Lab”: “It does make me think there’s so much to unearth if I did it (for therapy purposes).”

Paltrow has been expanding her lifestyle brand Goop, and recently released a $75 candle, which she named “This Smells Like My Vagina”, on her online shop.

