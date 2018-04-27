Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids excited about her wedding

Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) Actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s children are looking forward to watching their mother walk down the aisle.

In an interview on “Good Morning America”, Paltrow opened up about her upcoming wedding to fiance Brad Falchuk, reports people.com.

Asked if her two children Apple, 13, and Moses, 12, are looking forward to the big day, Paltrow replied: “Yeah, they are excited.”

The actress and lifestyle guru, 45, said she has loved the process of getting to plan a wedding for the first time as she and her first husband Chris Martin had eloped.

“I’ve never had a wedding or any of these fun, like, bride kind of things,” Paltrow, 45, told ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth.

“So I’m really enjoying myself,” she added.

Paltrow said she was doing her best to soak in every moment of her engagement.

“It’s a very happy time, I have to say.”

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on TV series “Glee”.

The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine’s Sex & Love issue.

–IANS

nv/rb/vm