Gymnast Dipa Karmakar likely to be Tripura’s brand ambassador

Agartala, July 10 (IANS) Ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who bagged the gold in the women’s vault event at the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Mersin in Turkey on Sunday, is likely to become the brand ambassador of Tripura, a top BJP leader said on Tuesday.

“Considering her sparkling success in the world meet and earlier achievements, Karmakar is likely to be made the state’s brand ambassador,” the leader told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

He said that the matter would be decided after Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is President of Tripura unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, returned to the state.

BJP General Secretary Pratima Bhowmik told the media here that the Chief Minister has already announced a grand felicitation for the gymnast for her latest success.

“As a party, we are demanding that she be made the brand ambassador,” the BJP leader said.

The Chief Minister earlier tweeted that Tripura’s daughter Dipa Karmakar had done India proud again. “You (Dipa) are an inspiration for millions across the world,” he added.

The 24-year-old Tripura girl, who returned to action after two years due to a ligament injury, scored 14.150 to clinch the gold in the world meet.

Dipa narrowly missed out the bronze in women’s vault at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

