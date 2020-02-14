Haasan announces Rs 1 crore aid to families of dead, injured

Chennai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday announced Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the families of the three dead and the 12 injured technicians in the accident at the ‘Indian-2’ movie set.

Haasan said for the family members of the three who lost their lives and the injured financial assistance of Rs 1 crore will be given.

Pointing out that he is in the movie field since his childhood Kamal Haasan said he looks at the accident as the one that occurred in his own family.

“Accidents will not differentiate between rich and poor,” he said.

Haasan said four seconds before the accident director S. Shankar moved out, similarly the cameraman too moved away.

He said it was a narrow escape for him and actress Kajal Aggarwal.

“Had he been two feet this way or that way then somebody would be speaking to you,” Kamal Haasan remarked. According to him, the accident shows that the sectr does not have adequate safety measures.

“The treatment will be in future. There should be insurance cover and safety measures even for the last of the worker in the industry. The industry should ensure that,” Kamal Haasan said.

The actor said three years back he met with an accident and he knows how difficult it is to recover.

Three movie technicians – Madhu, Chandran and Krishnan- died and 2 injured when a crane fell on them while constructing the sets for the shooting of Haasan’s movie ‘Indian-2’ at the EVP Film City near here on Wednesday night.

–IANS

