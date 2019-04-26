Had to scrape every run and wicket: Rohit Sharma

Chennai, April 27 (IANS) After securing a comfortable win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma said it wasn’t easy for his team to come and perform at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here and that they had to “scrape” for every run and every wicket.

In absence of their regular skipper MS Dhoni, CSK on Friday failed to chase down 156-run target set by MI, bundling out for 109, their lowest total at home and succumbing to a massive 46-run defeat.

“It was a great effort from the boys. Coming out here and playing here is never easy. We had to scrape every run and every wicket,” said Rohit at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The MI skipper also said it was a blessing in disguise for him to lose the toss as they too would wanted to chase on what eventually turned out to be another slow Chepauk surface.

“It was better to lose the toss, we were going to chase as well. We knew whether we bat or bowl first, we still had to play good cricket. We can’t control the toss,” he said.

He also believed that Dhoni’s absence in the game proved out to be a massive boost for the visitors. Dhoni had to sit out because of fever.

“It’s a massive boost to any opposition if he’s (Dhoni) not around. His presence does a lot for their team. When you don’t have him when you’re chasing, it becomes slightly difficult,” Rohit said.

“They must have felt his absence. But he was sick, it’s not in his control either,” added the right-handed batsman, who struck 67.

The 31-year-old was also relieved to have scored his first half-century of the season Friday.

“It was a satisfying innings. I was getting 30s and 40s but not getting half-centuries. At no point was I worried about my form because I was hitting the ball well. I knew the day will come, and I guess today was the day,” he said.

MI, who are now at the second spot with 14 points, will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.

