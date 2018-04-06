Hafiz Saeed mocks US ban on MML

Lahore, April 6 (IANS) Jamaat-ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed on Friday mocked the recent ban imposed by the US on his Milli Muslim League (MML) party, saying the move has proved the organisations “credibility”.

“MML has been banned,” Saeed was quoted by the Nation online while addressing his supporters at a rally here. “Well, a party’s that is banned by the US is the one that actually holds some credibility.” The Americans, he added, understand that this is the political party they cannot be an ally with.

The US State Department amended its designation of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Monday, identifying Milli Muslim League (MML) and Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir (TAJK) as LeT affiliates, making it impossible for them to register as political parties.

Saeed also asked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to dedicate the rest of his day in office while speaking for the cause of Kashmir. “The US will exclude your name from among its loyalists, but that will be a matter of honour.”

The MML chief expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and vowed to go to every nook and corner of Pakistan to awaken the countrymen on the Kashmiris’ plight.

The campaign will reach a point where, Saeed added, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “will forget about Kashmir and start worrying about India”.

