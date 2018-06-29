Hahn would do ‘Step Brothers’ sequel ‘in a heartbeat’

Los Angeles, July 3 (IANS) Actress Kathryn Hahn says she would do a sequel to the 2008 film “Step Brothers” in a “heartbeat”.

Hahn has explained how the first “Step Brothers” left a lot of room for a follow-up.

“There’s zero plot really in that movie anyway, you could do anything and call it a sequel,” the actress joked.

“Anything (at all) and just have that group of people (and) I would do it in a heartbeat,” Hahn told etonline.com.

In the 2008 film, Hahn plays Alice Huff — wife of Adam Scott’s character, Derek Huff, and sister-in-law to Will Ferrell’s Brennan Huff — who begins a wild romantic affair with John C. Reilly’s Dale Doback.

