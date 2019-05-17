Hailee Steinfeld to star in ‘Voicemails for Isabelle’

Los Angeles, May 21 (IANS) Actress Hailee Steinfeld will star in the upcoming romantic comedy film “Voicemails for Isabelle”.

Sharon Maguire, the director of “Bridget Jones’ Diary” and “Bridget Jones’ Baby”, is in negotiations to helm the project, which will be produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tish and Becky Sanderman, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Details about the film are scarce, but the speculative script by Leah McKendrick is being described as a rom-com for the 21st century centering on a young woman navigating the dating scene in Los Angeles.

Steinfeld last starred in the Transformers spin-off “Bumblebee” and voice-starred as Spider-Gwen in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”.

Maguire’s “Bridget Jones’ Diary”, an adaptation of the Helen Fielding best-seller, is considered one of the high points of the rom-com genre. She also directed the 2008 drama “Incendiary” starring Michelle Williams and Ewan McGregor.

