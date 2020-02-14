Hairdresser community gathers for Goa festival

Panaji, Feb 20 (IANSlife) In a coming together of India’s hairdresser community, a hair festival in Goa saw the participation of over 5000 hair artists and salon owners and had signature masterclasses by celebrity, international MATRIX ambassadors — Alfredo Lewis, Phillip Wolf and Danielle Keasling.

The two-day festival by MATRIX, part of the Professional Products Division at L’Oreal, concluded on Wednesday.

The MATRIX Hair Fest 2020 saw sessions that focused on digital tools that would enhance entrepreneurial and business skills of the hairdressers, and deliberated upon the latest hairdressing trends and techniques to inspire the hairdressers.

“We strongly believe in uplifting and training our hairdressers who in turn will stimulate the progress of the industry. Inspiring and educating them ensures that we offer only the best services to our consumers, in a country that has one of the fastest growing and thriving beauty markets.

“Today, the professional hairdressing industry has seen double-digit growth,” Aseem Kaushik, Director, Professional Products Division, Asia Pacific Zone said.

–IANS

sj/vin