Haiti best Nicaragua 2-0 in Concacaf Nations League

Managua, Nov 18 (IANS) Haiti defeated Nicaragua 2-0 here to stay perfect in the opening stage of the inaugural Concacaf Nations League tournament.

The Haitians are on top of the standings with nine points from three matches, including two away wins. Nicaragua are ninth with six points, reports Efe.

Besides advancing to the group stage of the Nations League, the top 10 finishers in the four-match qualifying phase will punch their tickets for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The visitors were dominant from the start in front of roughly 4,000 people at Managua’s Nacional Futbol stadium and remained in complete command despite playing with only 10 men for most of the night.

Mikael Cantave exploited a poor clearance by the Nicaraguan defense to put Haiti up 1-0 with a goal in the 13th minute.

Haiti went down to 10 men just three minutes later after Donald Guerrier was sent off with a straight red card for striking Nicaragua’s Jaime Moreno in the face.

Derrick Etienne doubled the lead for Haiti in the 30th minute, getting his head to a Duckens Nazon cross.

Nicaragua reacted with energy and aggression, but their efforts were not enough against a superior Haitian side.

The contest was combative throughout, with five yellow cards in addition to the red for Guerrier and a bout of pushing and shoving in the 65th minute.

–IANS

