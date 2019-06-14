Hakuna matata! It’s 25 years of ‘The Lion King’

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Memorable music, story, characters, animation and dialogues. There’s a lot of love that fans continue to have for the 1994 film “The Lion King” 25 years on, even as it comes full ‘circle’ and many await the 2019 version which hits the screens next month.

The original film, considered an animation masterpiece, was released on June 15, 1994, and was not just widely lauded critically, but received huge commercial success.

Comic Con India paid a tribute to the film with a special Instagram post featuring the character Rafiki. The caption read: “It has been 25 years since Lion King roared its way right into our hearts. Happy Silver Jubilee, Lion King and Hakuna Matata, everyone!”

Directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, its narrative follows a lion cub Simba in the African savannah. Simba idolises his father King Mufasa and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival.

Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his, and he does.

Little life lessons infused in the dialogues — “Being brave doesn’t mean you go looking for trouble”, “You gotta put your behind in the past”, “The past can hurt. But, you can either run from it or, learn from it.” and “Remember who you are” — made Simba’s journey with his friends and family even more special.

The soundtrack, composed by Hans Zimmer and ably supported by Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice, also fuelled the popularity of the movie. The songs “Be prepared”, “Can you feel the love tonight”, “Circle of life”, “Hakuna matata” and “I just can’t wait to be king”, have lived on through the years.

“The Lion King” — which won an Academy Award for its achievement in music — has since inspired two direct-to-video sequels “The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride” (1998) “The Lion King 1½” (2004), as well as a long-running successful Broadway musical.

Now all eyes are set on the new film.

Director Jon Favreau of “The Jungle Book” fame has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way.

Featuring the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon, the Disney movie will open in Indian theatres on July 19.

