HAL makes aerosol boxes to protect doctors from Covid-19

Bengaluru, April 16 (IANS) State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday said it made aerosol boxes to protect doctors treating coronavirus patients in hospitals across six states.

“We have delivered about 300 aerosol boxes to state-run hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh to protect their doctors treating Covid patients,” said the city-based defence behemoth in a statement here.

The transparent boxes act as an insulator between a doctor and a patient infected with the deadly virus.

An aerosol is a suspension of fine solid particles or liquid droplets in air or another gas. Aerosols can be natural or anthropogenic.

“The aerosol reduces the possibility of the virus transmission to doctors treating Covid patients,” said HAL Chairman R. Madhavan in the statement.

The boxes are made at HAL’s production units across the country.

“The results are encouraging and we can cater to more hospitals and states in this hour of need”, added Madhavan.

