HAL revenue up 2% to Rs 18,000 cr in FY 2018

Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Monday reported Rs 18,000 crore revenue for fiscal 2017-18, registering 2.2 per cent annual growth.

“According to the provisional and unaudited figures, sales turnover for the year ending March 31, 2018 is Rs 18,000 crore against Rs 17,605 crore in the previous fiscal (2016-17), posting an annual growth of 2.2 per cent,” it said in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

HAL, however, did not disclose the provisional profit before or after tax achieved for the fiscal under review.

The company produced 40 military aircraft/helicopters and 105 engines and carried out overhaul of 220 aircraft/helicopters and 550 engines during the just-concluded fiscal.

“We have received order for 41 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and 8 Chetak helicopters from the Indian armed forces in FY 2018,” said the company in a statement.

HAL also received Initial Operational Clearance certificate for its Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and certificate of airworthiness for Dornier Do-228 civil variant from the Director-General of Civil Aviation.

The Indian Air Force has cleared upgrade of its Mirage 2000 by the company after the Final Operational Clearance during the fiscal.

“We support the armed forces with indigenous and licenced manufactured products, with emphasis on self-reliance and building an eco-system to develop vendors and enhance outsourcing,” said HAL Chairman T. Suvarna Raju in the statement.

–IANS

fb/vd