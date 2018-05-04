Halep crushes Makarova in Madrid Open 1st round

Madrid, May 6 (IANS) Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, World No.1, on Sunday started her run to defend the Madrid Open title by crushing Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 6-0.

Halep, who is seeking her third Madrid title in a row, needed only 51 minutes to beat Makarova, World No.32, reports Efe.

“I think it was a great match. I played really well. Of course, maybe she didn’t play her best, but she’s always tough to play against. It was a good match and a good start,” the WTA website cited Halep as saying after the match.

The top-seeded player earned her fifth win over Makarova in their seventh encounter on the court.

Halep, 26, is to take on the winner of an all-Belgian first round clash pitting Alison Van Uytvanck against Elise Mertens.

