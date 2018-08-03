Halep outlasts Pavlyuchenkova, qualifies for round of 16 in Montreal
Montreal, Aug 10 (IANS) World No.1 woman tennis player Simona Halep from Romania has reached the round of 16 of the Premier 5 tournament after beating Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets.
Halep had to battle against Pavlyuchenkova on Thursday, 28th of the world’s ranking, to win 7-6(9), 4-6 and 7-5, reports Efe.
The Romanian will play in the next round against 13th seeded American Venus Williams, who on Thursday beat Halep’s compatriot, Sorana Cirstea, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
