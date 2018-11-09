Halep remains atop world tennis rankings

Madrid, Nov 12 (IANS) Romania’s Simona Halep continued to lead the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday with 6,921 points, followed by Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark remained in her third place in this week’s unchanged top 10, ahead of Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and Japan’s Naomi Osaka, reports Efe.

Further down the rankings, Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia rocketed 22 positions to the 71st after she won the title at Engie Open de Limoges over her compatriot Evgeniya Rodina on Sunday.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,921 points

2. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,875

3. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 5,586

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,350

5. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 5,115

6. Sloane Stephens (US) 5,023

7. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,630

8. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,465

9. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 4,335

10. Daria Kasatkina (Russia) 3,415.

