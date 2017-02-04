Halep withdraws from St. Petersburg with knee injury

St. Petersburg, Feb 4 (IANS) Romanian tennis star Simona Halep withdrew from the St. Petersburg Ladies’ Trophy quarter-final against Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva due to a knee injury.

Vikhlyantseva, 19, on Friday qualified for the semi-finals, where she will face the winner of the match between Italy’s Roberta Vinci and Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic, reports Efe.

Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova, second seed, also qualified for the semi-finals by beating Russian Elena Vesnina 6-3, 6-3.

World No.4 Halep, 25, has been suffering knee problems since last fall and was eliminated in the first round at the recent Australian Open.

–IANS

