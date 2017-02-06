Haley Bennett to play Catwoman?

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Haley Bennett seems to suggest that she would appear as Catwoman a.k.a. Selina Kyle in “Gotham City Sirens”.

Bennett recently posted a photograph of Catwoman without any caption, raising speculation that she would play the DC character, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She also uploaded an image of herself with short hair, which resembled Kyle’s traditional short cut. Bennett captioned it: “This is me now.”

There hasn’t been any official announcement that Bennett will play Catwoman. So far, Margot Robbie is the only cast member confirmed to appear in “…Sirens”. Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the movie.

Director David Ayer has hinted that Poison Ivy will also appear in the movie, and Megan Fox was rumoured to play the character.

“Gotham City Sirens” is currently in early stage of development and will reportedly start its production in summer.

–IANS

nn/sas