Half of Toronto’s incumbent councillors defeated

Usually incumbent city councillors have the edge over their rivals due to brand recognition and more air time but this time, the shrinking of City Council to 25 wards opened up many possibilities leading to this outcome.

Only three of the 25 wards didn’t have any incumbents running while 11 wards had just one incumbent vying for each seat.

It was probably quite a spectacle to witness what happened in 11 wards where two sitting councillors had to fight for just one position. It was literally a case of letting the best man or woman win.

-Ward 1: Michael Ford won over Vincent Crisanti

-Ward 2: Stephen Holyday won over John Campbell

-Ward 5: Frances Nunziata won over Frank Di Giorgio

-Ward 6: James Pasternak won over Maria Augimeri

-Ward 7: Anthony Perruzza won over Giorgio Mammoliti

-Ward 12: Josh Matlow won over Joe Mihevc

-Ward 13: Kristyn Wong-Tam won over Lucy Troisi

-Ward 14: Paula Fletcher won over Mary Fragedakis

-Ward 15: Jaye Robinson won over Jon Burnside

-Ward 20: Gary Crawford won over Michelle Holland-Berardinetti

-Ward 22: Jim Karygiannis won over Norm Kelly

Two incumbents lost their seats to newcomers. Former Liberal Eglinton–Lawrence MPP Mike Colle defeated Christin Carmichael Greb to become councillor for the same area. Jennifer McKelvie defeated Neethan Shan to win Ward 25 Scarborough–Rouge Park.

Ford said trimming council ranks would streamline the decision-making process and save Toronto taxpayers $25 million in councillor and staff salaries over four years.

Hopefully with smaller council, decision making could become a lot quicker. But given how long it takes to get things done at Toronto City Hall, few seem to be holding their breath. -CINEWS