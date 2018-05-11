Half-priced passes for low-income Brampton Transit riders

Low-income riders in Brampton have something to cheer about going forward because it will be a lot cheaper to get around on Brampton Transit. A new half-priced transit pass program has been made available for low income residents. It is priced at half the cost of a full monthly pass.

This program was tested for two years in Mississauga before being rolled out region-wide after it was seen as a positive measure to alleviate poverty and help low-income riders get around.

The program is a partnership between The City of Brampton, City of Mississauga and the Region of Peel, meaning both Brampton and Mississauga residents earning an income below the low-income measure thresholds may apply.

We are proud to partner with the Region of Peel and City of Mississauga in supporting Brampton’s low-income residents by offering more affordable transit options.”

“We’re pleased to expand the reach for the Affordable Transit Program and welcome Brampton on board,” added Janice Sheehy, Commissioner of Human Services for the Region of Peel. “This program will improve the quality of life for low-income residents by providing better access to employment opportunities and community services.”

In its release, the city said applications would be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. The city began accepting applications on May 1.

Residents looking for more information or wishing to apply can do so online at peelregion.ca/affordabletransit.

Applicants will require their most-recent Notice of Assessment and a registered PRESTO card to complete the process.

This is a progressive step in the right direction. It is a common complaint that getting around by public transit can be a pricey affair for someone with limited means. It usually means many people have to sacrifice something else to afford a transit pass because they cannot get to work without it. – CINEWS