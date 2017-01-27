Halilovic move to Las Palmas imminent, says Hamburg

Berlin, Jan 27 (IANS) Hamburg said the move of its midfielder Alen Halilovic to Las Palmas is almost imminent, noting that the official deal will shortly be confirmed.

President of Hamburg Heribert Bruchhagen stated that the absence of the Croatian midfielder from the training session of the Bundesliga side on Thursday is a clear indication that the signing will soon be sealed,reports Efe.

Bruchhagen pointed out that the departure of the player cannot be completed until his contract to join the Spanish club is signed.

Halilovic moved from Barcelona to Hamburg at the beginning of this season in a transfer estimated at 5 million euros ($5.3 million).

