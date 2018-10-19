‘Hall of fame’ is my best English single: Sonu Nigam

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Singer Sonu Nigam says “Hall of fame” is his best single in English. The Indian singer joined hands with Grammy award winning producer-engineer Jason Goldstein for the song, which also features American rapper MC Yogi.

“Hall of fame” has been penned by Jim Beanz and 6th Sense has scored the music creating a track that has a modern dance vibe catering to the global audience.

“I am really excited to be a part of ‘Billboard Presents Electric Asia’ album. As a musician, I feel blessed to get such creative work regularly and this track, ‘Hall of fame’ is my best single in English. Life is still opening new doors. I feel blessed to get the love that I have received globally for this single,” Sonu said in a statement.

The single released on October 20.

Among various collaborations, Sonu had also teamed up with Indo-American DJ-record producer KSHMR for a song called “Underwater”.

–IANS

