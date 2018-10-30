Halloween celebrations at a Kolkata bookstore was cuteness galore

Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) Halloween celebrations organised at this bibliophile’s ‘Aden in Kolkata’s Park street had spooky elements in the ambience but the frolics of cute kids dressed as Zombie, Witch, Rabbit and Dracula made the event an august gathering of happy souls on Wednesday.

“I am visiting my relatives in Kolkata. I came down from Guwahati to attend this Halloween gathering and I am enjoying a lot,” said Nayaab Suhel, a class six student of St Claret School, Guwahati, during the event titled Hell’O’in organised at the 100-year-old heritage Oxford Bookstore.

Suhel dressed as a Rabbit sporting bunny headgears participated in various fun events.

Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31. People decorate their houses, watch horror movies, visit haunted houses, light bonfires and organise parties.

“The event was curated keeping the children in mind as they tend to enjoy the most during festivals. Further, events as these aid in broadening the minds of the young by filling them with creativity and imagination,” the organisers said.

Keeping up with the theme the bookstore was decorated with Halloween cutouts of characters such as pumpkins, skeletons, bats, and witches.

Wearing a black dress and donning a quirky hat Shreya Ghosh, a class two student of the Heritage School gleefully said, “Halloween is all about dressing in unique ways. I am dressed as a witch and participating in all the games”.

The various fun activities like a Hell ‘O’ in Selfie Corner, games like Hell ‘Bowl’ in (Bowling), Loop the Witch’s Hat, Tuning with the Undead (Musical Chairs) and Pin it Up was organised to keep the crowd hooked. There was a ‘trick or treat” corner where a candy bowl was kept.

Kids dressed as Dracula, Zombie, Spiderman and so on made the evening colourful. They were super excited to win candies and chocolates at the venue.

–IANS

bnd/prs