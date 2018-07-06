Halsey breaks down while singing love song

Washington, July 8 (IANS) Singer Halsey, who announced her split from boyfriend and rapper G-Eazy earlier this month, broke down while performing ballad “Sorry” in Lansing.

Halsey, whose actual name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, got emotional on Friday. This was her first performance since her break up with G-Eazy, reports people.com.

The moment was captured in a video by one fan who shared it on social media. The audience in attendance can be heard cheering Halsey as she takes her pause, with screams of “I love you”.

While singing the lyrics, “Someone will love you/But someone isn’t me”, Halsey became emotional, she paused in between and started sobbing for a moment before continuing.

Halsey, who dated G-Eazy for over a year, announced her separation in a post shared online on July 3.

