Halsey, John are just ‘friends’
Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) Singer Halsey has silenced rumours that she is dating singer-composer John Mayer.
The 24-year-old Halsey took to social media to slam the notion that if a man and a woman talk to each other, there must be something going on, reports reports abcnews.go.com.
“I just had a ground breaking idea. What if…we let female artistes…have friends…without assuming that they are sleeping together?
“”I know I know. It’s like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried ?,” the “Bad at Love” singer tweeted.
Halsey’s denial came this week after the two artistes found engaged in a series of social media comments to each other.
