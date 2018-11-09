Halsey, John are just ‘friends’

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) Singer Halsey has silenced rumours that she is dating singer-composer John Mayer.

The 24-year-old Halsey took to social media to slam the notion that if a man and a woman talk to each other, there must be something going on, reports reports abcnews.go.com.

“I just had a ground breaking idea. What if…we let female artistes…have friends…without assuming that they are sleeping together?

“”I know I know. It’s like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried ?,” the “Bad at Love” singer tweeted.

Halsey’s denial came this week after the two artistes found engaged in a series of social media comments to each other.

