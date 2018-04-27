Halsey ‘really happy’ with her life

Los Angeles, April 29 (IANS) Singer Halsey says she is “really happy” with her life, career and boyfriend G-Eazy.

“I’m really happy with my life … (I’m not) this reckless, devil-may-care, angry person (any more)… I really love that girl so much … but now I’m 23, I bought a house and I do my taxes,” Halsey told The Sunday Times’ Style magazine.

When the singer first got together with the rapper, many assumed it was just a “publicity stunt” because they were working on “Him and I” together.

She added: “At first, people were, like, ‘This is a publicity stunt’. I was, like, ‘Well, I hope to God it isn’t, because if he is getting paid, I should be too!'”

The “Colours” hitmaker identifies as bisexual and is fed up of the backlash surrounding it, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“If you are a bisexual man, you must just like men; if you are a bisexual woman, you must like men. Why does it always have to go back to liking men?”

–IANS

dc/nn/mr