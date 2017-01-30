Hamburg agree deal for Brazilian midfielder

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 30 (IANS) Bundesliga football club Hamburg have agreed to sign Brazilian midfielder Walace Souza Silva.

The highly rated 21-year-old travelled to Germany after Hamburg met the financial demands of Brazilian Serie A outfit Gremio, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Gremio have reached an agreement with Hamburg for the sale of midfielder Walace,” the Porto Alegre side said on Twitter.

Walace has made 65 appearances for Gremio since his first-team debut in 2014. He was part of the Brazil team that won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in August.

