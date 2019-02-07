‘Hamid’ to release on March 1

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Aijaz Khan’s “Hamid” will release in India on March 1. The director says he is excited as well as nervous to showcase his “labour of love” to the entire nation.

“It’s a great feeling when you know that your labour of love will be finally be showcased to the entire nation. I’m excited and nervous in equal measures,” Khan said in a statement.

“Hamid”, which is produced by Yoodlee Films, is a sensitive portrayal of the fragility of the human condition in the conflict-ridden Kashmir.

“This is an important story that needs to be told… I hope this film continues to touch the hearts of the audiences all over, as it has been doing in its festival screenings,” he added.

“Hamid” tells the tale of a woman whose husband disappears one night and her young son is left fatherless. Curious to know more about his father, the child’s curiosity is piqued when someone tells him that his father is with Allah and that his mother tells him that 786 is Allah’s number.

It stars Talha Arshad Reshi, who plays Hamid along with actors like Rasika Duggal, Vikas Kumar and Sumit Kaul. “Hamid” premiered globally at the Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival last year, and bagged two awards at the fifth edition of the Rajasthan International Film Festival (RIFF).

