Hamilton eyes 9th F1 win of season in Belgium

Madrid, Aug 29 (IANS) Mercedes’ British rider Lewis Hamilton will look to extend his lead in the drivers’ standings when Formula One (F1) returns after the summer break with the Belgian Grand Prix (GP) on Sunday.

The 34-year-old, who has won eight out of the 12 races so far this season, is taking steady steps toward his sixth career world title, just one short of F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s record, Efe news reported.

Hamilton currently leads the standings with 250 points, 62 ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland, and 69 ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen of the Netherlands. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel sits fourth with 94 points adrift of Hamilton.

The Briton clinched his 81st F1 race win at the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 4, leaving him 10 victories away from equalling Schumacher’s record.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since December 2013 when he suffered a serious head injury following a skiing accident in the French Alps.

With nine races left in 2019, a sixth straight constructor’s title appears to be reserved for Mercedes after having won 10 of this year’s 12 races, eight by Hamilton and two by Bottas.

–IANS

kk/arm