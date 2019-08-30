Hamilton Masakadza announces retirement

Harare, Sep 4 (IANS) Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza has announced that he will retire from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of the T20I tri-series involving Bangladesh and Afghanistan set to be played from September 13 to 24.

“Hamilton Masakadza has announced he will be retiring from all forms of international cricket after the T20I tri-series in Bangladesh,” confirmed Zimbabwe Cricket on Twitter on Tuesday.

The right-handed batsman, who started off his international career in 2001, played 38 Tests, 209 ODIs and 62 T20Is and scored 9,410 international runs, which included 10 centuries and 42 fifties.

Masakadza, who is fourth on Zimbabwe’s ODI and Test run-getters lists, is now the second player to announce his retirement after the ICC ban with Solomon Mire being the first, in July.

In a unanimous decision in July, the ICC at its annual conference in London, said that Zimbabwe Cricket had not been able to provide a process for conducting free and democratic elections and suspended it. While the suspension of Zimbabwe Cricket by the ICC bars them from participating in ICC events, they are allowed to play bilateral – or indeed tri-lateral – cricket against other ICC members.

