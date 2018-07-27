Hamilton nabs pole position for Hungarian F1 GP amid heavy rain

Budapest, July 28 (IANS) Britain’s Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes on Saturday won the pole position for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix amid heavy rain, winning his 77th career pole.

The reigning world champion and leader of the 2018 driver standings fought through the wet conditions to clock the fastest time — one minute and 35.658 seconds. He is to start from the first position in Sunday’s race, here at the Hungaroring outside Budapest, reported Efe.

“We couldn’t have expected this… The Ferraris were quicker all weekend, but the heavens opened and it was fair game,” Hamilton said after winning his fifth pole of the season.

Hamilton was 0.260 seconds faster than his teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland, and both drivers will start from the front row.

Ferrari drivers Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Sebastian Vettel of Germany are to start from the second row, after clinching third and fourth respectively.

Spain’s Carlos Sainz (Renault) and France’s Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) showed impressive performances and came fifth and sixth, respectively, to start from the third row.

–IANS

pur/vd