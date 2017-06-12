Hamilton wins Canadian Grand Prix

Montreal, June 12 (IANS) British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix for the sixth time defeating his Mercedes colleague Finland’s Valtteri Bottas and Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo, who was driving for Red Bull.

Hamilton, who on Saturday had secured the coveted pole position for the race, beating out current Formula One drivers’ standings leader Sebastian Vettel by three-tenths of a second, was never seriously threatened during the race on Sunday, reports Efe.

The race started off with a first-turn crash involving Spain’s Carlos Sainz, driving for Toro Rosso, and Brazil’s Felipe Massa, with Williams.

Germany’s Sebastian Vettel with Ferrari came in fourth after he managed to pass Mexico’s Sergio Perez with Force India followed by Perez’s French colleague Esteban Ocon.

Spain’s Fernando Alonso was in 10th place just two laps from the finish but burned out his engine with just one turn to go, thus denying him his first points of the season.

With the 25 points garnered by Hamilton for the win, and the 12 obtained by Vettel thanks to his fourth-place finish, the Ferrari driver retained the first place in the F1 world rankings with 141 points, followed by the Briton, who has 129, but is narrowing the distance separating him from his rival.

