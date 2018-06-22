Hamilton wins French GP, regains top spot in F1 driver standings

Le Castellet (France), June 25 (IANS) Defending Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton of Britain (Mercedes) won the French Grand Prix on Sunday, regaining the overall top spot in the 2018 drivers’ standings from German driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), who finished fifth.

In second place was Max Verstappen of the Netherlands (Red Bull), while Finland’s Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) completed the podium and Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo came fourth, Efe news reported.

Vettel got into trouble after making contact in the first lap with Valtteri Bottas of Finland (Mercedes), and had to battle his way back from 17th after getting a five-second penalty for his part in the crash.

Bottas managed to end the race in seventh, behind Kevin Magnussen of Denmark (Haas).

Hamilton, who started from the pole position, earned his 65th career win and his third of the year, and sits atop the drivers’ standings with 145 points, 14 ahead of Vettel.

