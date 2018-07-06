Hamilton wins pole position at British GP

Silverstone (England), July 7 (IANS) Defending Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) on Saturday won the pole position for the British Grand Prix.

He earned his fourth pole of the 2018 season and the 76th of his career, clocking in at one minute and 25.892 seconds, 0.044 seconds ahead of current overall leader Sebastian Vettel of Germany (Ferrari), reported Efe.

Hamilton, who sits just one point behind Vettel in the race for the 2018 driver’s championship, is looking to win a record sixth British Grand Prix title on Sunday.

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland (Ferrari) and his countryman Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) are to start from the second row, while the Netherlands’ Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) are to start from the fourth row.

–IANS

pur/vd