Hamilton wins pole position in French Grand Prix

Le Castellet (France), June 23 (IANS) Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (Mercedes) on Saturday won the pole position for Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

The current world champion earned his third pole of the season, and will start first on Sunday at the Paul Ricard circuit with the aim of recovering the lead in the Formula One standings from Germany’s Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), who is just one point ahead, reported Efe.

The British driver set the pace at one minute and 30.029 seconds, claiming his 75th career pole.

Hamilton was followed by his teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland, Vettel in third and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia (both Red Bull) in fourth and fifth, respectively.

–IANS

tri/vd