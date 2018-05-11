Hamilton wins Spanish GP, strengthens lead in F1 standings

Barcelona, May 13 (IANS) British driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, his second victory in a row after winning the Azerbaijan GP.

Hamilton clocked in with a time of one hour, 35 minutes and 29.972 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, over 20 seconds ahead of fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, reports Efe.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen came third, followed by Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel of Germany in fourth.

Hamilton, who won on the same circuit last year, strengthened his lead in the 2018 driver standings with 95 points, 17 points ahead of second-placed Vettel.

–IANS

pur/bg