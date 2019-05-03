Hampshire sign Chris Morris for T20 Blast 2019

Hampshire, May 9 (IANS) England county Hampshire have signed South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris for the upcoming season of T20 Blast.

The 32-year-old will be available for Hampshire immediately after his World Cup commitments and represent them in the T20 Blast that starts in July.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Hampshire for the Vitality Blast. It’s an exciting tournament and an exciting summer is coming up… I can’t wait to get there and play at the Ageas Bowl and express what I can do,” Morris said on Wednesday.

Morris was on Tuesday drafted into Proteas’ World Cup squad as a replacement for Anrich Nortje, who sustained a thumb injury.

The right-arm seamer has made 63 appearances so far for South Africa since making his debut in a T20I against New Zealand in 2012, averaging just 20.50 with the ball in T20Is to go with a strike rate of more than 130 with the bat.

The 32-year-old also has an outstanding domestic record, with 215 wickets at just 21.82 apiece to his name alongside more than 4,600 runs at a superb strike-rate of 152.10.

He is currently playing for the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

