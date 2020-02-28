Hand grenade found in outer Delhi’s Haiderpur

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) A hand grenade was found in a village in Haiderpur area of outer Delhi.

The hand grenade was first seen by children lying in the water in a canal. The police reached the spot and handed over the grenade to the National Security Guard (NSG).

The incident was reported on Monday.

According to a district police officer, “Children first told the elders of the village about the suspicious item being found. Those people immediately informed the police. As soon as the police saw that it was a hand grenade, they immediately called the NSG team to the spot.”

The NSG team then carefully defused the grenade. It is not yet known when and how the hand grenade ended up in the area.

–IANS

