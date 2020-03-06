Handicrafts Bonanza: From Kashmir to Kutch

New Delhi, March 12 (IANSlife) Artisans across the country will showcase handicrafts ranging from Pashmina of Kashmir to Kutchi embroidery from Gujarat at the Dastkars Bonanza 2020.

With over 80 stalls, the handicrafts festival is being organised by Delhi-based non-profit organisation Dastkar at the Nature Bazaar venue where various craft groups and craft entrepreneurs will be selling their products at a discounted rate.

Visitors will be exposed to a wide and mixed variety of handcrafted apparel, home decor, accessories and more brought in by artisans, craft entrepreneurs working on ground with artisans.

Some of the crafts which will be available are Pashmina and other Kashmiri textile crafts like Ari, Sozni and Crewel embroidery, the Vankar weaves with Kutch embroidery on stoles and shawls as well as Bandhani.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will bring their last range of woollens as well as the taste of mountains through their organic produce, along with woollen knits from various other states, tussar and silk weaves.

If you are looking for a perfect summer ensemble, then look no further than the block printed garments like Bagru, Dabu and Ajrakh printing on sarees, kurtas and yardages, Applique and patchwork.

If sustainability is your fashion mantra, then recycled fabric work will be your go-to pick. Various indigenous weaves like ikat, kotpad, chanderi and maheshwari, embroideries like Kutchi work, Kantha, sozni, and other textile crafts are perfect addition to that.

For those seeking creativity in 3D articles and accessories can choose from ceramics and pottery, dhokra and terracotta works.

Folk art like Pattachitra from West Bengal and Odisha and Madhubani from Mithila region, recycled paper works, crystal and leather works, bell metal, sea and coconut shells, natural fibre basketry and weaves are some of the handicrafts novelties to be on display at the venue.

Location: Nature Bazaar venue, Kisan Haat Andheria Modh, Anuvrat Marg

Dates:13th March to 23rd March

Timings Daily: 11 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Entry: Rs 30–IANS

adr/tb