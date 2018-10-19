Handmade Rajasthani dresses to be showcased in US, Canada

Jaipur, Oct 23 (IANS) The rising popularity of handmade Rajasthani dresses have fetched them a market in the US and Canada and will be showcased there, global fashion leader Peter Nygard said on Tuesday.

“The handmade Rajasthani dresses are in huge demand in America and Canada. The exquisite handmade work done by artisans here is being praised by one and all in North America and hence I am keen to showcase this grandeur of artistry in the markets out there,” said Nygard, Founder and Chairman, Nygard International, a company known for creating many firsts in the global fashion industry.

He was here in the pink city as part of an agreement signed with the Art and Craft Exclusives, a Jaipur-based garment export house which has a global footprint.

According to the agreement, Nygard International will supply dresses made with Rajasthani artwork by Art and Craft Exclusives in the Canadian market, said Anil Sharma, Director, Art and Craft Exclusives.

Due to a rise in demand for traditional Indian works, the employment opportunities for village artisans have improved, he said.

The visit of the fashion entrepreneur will project Jaipur more prominently on the international map, Sharma said.

–IANS

