Hannah Spearritt making ‘EastEnders’ return

London, April 26 (IANS) The character Kandice is making a comeback to “EastEnders”. Actress Hannah Spearritt will portray the role.

“EastEnders” bosses have announced that former Spearritt will be reprising her role as Kandice for a few episodes later this year, reports express.co.uk

She first appeared on the show last year. She starred as wealthy Kandice who is the noticeably different sister to Karen Taylor, played by Lorraine Stanley.

Spearritt only appeared in two episodes as she helped out her sibling with some money woes.

