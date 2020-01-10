Hansraj student accuses teacher of violence over CAA protest

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) A third year student of Hansraj College of Delhi University has alleged that he was slapped by an assistant professor for taking part in a protest against the new citizenship law on campus.

Gaurav Kumar, the assistant professor, however, has denied allegations.

Vinay Kumar, the Hindi Department, accused that an assistant professor in the Physical Education Department slapped him. According to Vinay, he was called to the physical education room by some other teachers over taking part in a protest.

“Earlier, my phone was snatched while I was recording the preamble reading on the campus. Teachers, including the principal, took away flags and our phones for recording the incident,” Vinay said.

Soon after he was taken to the physical education room, where Gaurav Kumar slapped and threatened him against lodging a complaint, Vinay said.

Gaurav, he said, had a grudge against him as a few days ago Vinay had shared a screenshot of his post where he was using a fake news to attack an actress.

However, the assistant professor refuted Vinay’s claims and accused him lying. “I had confronted him regarding the post, but didn’t touch him. He is lying,” Gaurav said.

Meanwhile, the Hansraj College principal could not be reached for comment despite several attempts.

Gaurav said the protest was stopped by teachers because students had not taken permission. “We told them they didn’t have permission to stage a protest on campus. They were asked to go. Nothing more than that happened,” Gaurav said.

