Happiness curriculum a solution to corruption, violence: Sisodia

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said his government’s ‘Happiness curriculum’ is a solution to corruption, violence, hatred and terrorism.

Sisodia, who is in Moscow, representing the Delhi government at the World Education Summit, presented Delhi’s happiness curriculum before 70 countries of the world.

“Last year, I had said at this forum that 45 education ministers of the world should not only talk about classroom technology and subject specific excellence, but should also discuss our role to help the world – fight against violence, particularly hatred and terrorism, fight against pollution, corruption and gender discretion,” he said.

During his speech, he said Delhi’s Happiness curriculum is an answer to all these issues.

He also said that as the education policy makers of the world, “we should tell the world that through education we can help and we have a plan to solve these problems, which all the societies and nations are struggling to resolve.”

He said to fill the minds of human beings with happiness, the Delhi government has started “daily happiness classes in the schools and it is giving very fast results”.

“Education may change but core purpose of education has not changed for 1,000 years and should not change too — live a happy life and help every individual of the world to live happily,” Sisodia said.

