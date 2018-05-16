Happiness, peace to all: B-town wishes fans on Ramadan

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Celebrities in the Hindi film industry have wished all their fans lots of happiness and peace on the occasion of Ramadan. The month-long festival will conclude on June 14.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

Veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to wish their fans on the pious occasion.

Amitabh Bachchan: Ramadan Mubarak… Happiness and peace.

Rishi Kapoor: Ramzaan mubarak.

Adnan Sami: Ramadan Mubarak to everyone with love and duas (wishes).

Emraan Hashmi: Ramzaan Mubarak to everyone

Huma Qureshi: Ramzaan Mubarak. Let’s just make sure we be the person through out the year we become in this holy month. Love for all.

Ekta Kapoor: Ramadan Kareem!

Raveena Tandon: Ramadan Kareem! Happiness love and peace always.

Mahira Khan: Intense discussions about food at home right now.. Ramzaan Mubarak to all! May the blessings of this month shower on us all…

Manoj Bajpayee: Ramadan mubarak.

Gauahar Khan: Ramadan Kareem… please remember me and my family in your prayers as shall I… Pray for peace, love, forgiveness and prosperity for all. Alhamdulillah, Ramadan 2018.

