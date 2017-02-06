Happy for my father: Hrithik on ‘Kaabil’ success

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan says the success of “Kaabil” has made him especially happy for his father Rakesh Roshan.

“‘Kaabil’ getting 200 more screens in the second week is a sign from the universe that one must just focus on good work and leave the rest to God. This is a huge victory. I want to thank all the ‘Kaabil’ fans for making this happen.

“It is unprecedented and I feel especially happy for my father who remains one of the few active and successful non-corporatised producers in our film industry. My gratitude to all the forces who made this happen,” Hrithik said.

The film about a blind man’s vendetta after his wife’s rape and suicide, has also been released in Pakistan.

“I am delighted that our neighbours will get to see ‘Kaabil’ in cinemas all across. ‘Kaabil’ has received an overwhelming response from India and I hope for the same love from the audience there,” he added.

The film has grown at the box office since its release in spite of formidable competition from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Raees”, which released on the same day.

–IANS

